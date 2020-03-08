The Victoria Royals fell to the Portland Winterhawks 5–4 after a tight race until overtime Saturday night. (Matthew Wolfe photo)

VIDEO: Royals pinched out of win 5–4 by Portland Winterhawks in overtime

Royals play two games against Prince George Cougars starting Friday, March 13

The Victoria Royals were scooped up by the Winterhawks 5—4 in overtime on Saturday night.

The match began with Royals’ Nolan Bentham scoring his first Western Hockey League (WHL) goal of his career. The 16-year-old now has one goal and two assists for the 50 games played this season.

By the end of the first period, Kaid Oliver had sunk another puck in the net from a rebound, leaving the score at 2–0. Portland took it’s first goal of the night five minutes in, but not before Oliver smashed a shot from centre ice later in the round.

With less than two minutes in the second, the Winterhawks cinched their second and third goals of the night, tying the scoreboard up. The third period saw a rousing back-and-forth, as Tarun Fizer snapped in a goal with three minutes left, but not before Portland tied it up once again just 22 seconds from the end of the game.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Royals tumble to Vancouver Giants 6–2

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Royals lose their crown to Kamloops Blazers in 5–1 defeat

Forced into overtime, the Royals battled hard, but fell with five minutes left on the clock as the Winterhawks took the win 5–4.

Victoria is still missing four regular players out due to injuries: goalie Shane Farkas, defenceman Noah Lamb, and forwards Graeme Byrks and Riley Gannon.

The Royals will play two-games against the Prince George Cougars at home on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. for both games and tickets can be bought in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

junior hockeyVictoria Royals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New coronavirus causes cancellation of women’s world hockey championship

Just Posted

VIDEO: Royals pinched out of win 5–4 by Portland Winterhawks in overtime

Royals play two games against Prince George Cougars starting Friday, March 13

Proposed renewal concept for Horner Park realeased

Project is set to start in early summer amid review of public input

Two men arrested and charged with 2018 attack that killed Langford man

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, to make court appearance Monday

Memorial started for mother fatally shot outside Langford home

35-year-old suspect arrested in Saanich Saturday morning

Construction of Sidney’s Cameo project officially underway

Mixed residential-commercial development will house Sidney’s Star Cinema

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

Most Read