Runners brave wind, cold for Bazan Bay 5K near Sidney

Victoria runner Aiden Longcroft-Harris crosses the finish line on Lochside Drive in Sidney during Sunday’s Bazan Bay 5K. He was first in his category, men age 20 to 24, and second overall among the field of 455 runners. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Matthew Travaglini of Calgary crosses the finish line first in the Bazan Bay 5K on Sunday in Sidney with a winning time of 14 minutes, 35 seconds – averaging 2:55 per kilometre on the nearly flat course. Travaglini also won the men’s 25 to 29 age category. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sophia Howell of Airdrie, Alta. recovers on the ground after finishing second in her age division (20 to 24) and 11th among all women in the Bazan Bay 5K on Sunday in Sidney. Howell was one of 455 registered runners in the race, the last on the Vancouver Island Race Series. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Calgary’s Courtney Brohart was the first woman across the finish line in the Bazan Bay 5K with a time of 17:03, one second ahead of Victoria’s Jen Millar, seen here just behind Brohart. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The Bazan Bay 5K in Sidney drew 455 registered runners to the start line Sunday. The race, featuring a nearly flat course out and back along Lochside Drive, was the last of the Vancouver Island Race Series. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Aaron Holmgren of the Peninsula Track and Field Club finished the Bazan Bay 5K with a time of 15:41, good for eighth spot overall. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Jason Kuchar of Trail finished third overall in the Bazan Bay 5K with a time of 15:07, just ahead of Nicholas Lightbody of Victoria with a time of 15:08 and Saanichton’s Andrew Russell of the Prairie Inn Harriers, seen just in the background. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

More than 450 runners from across Western Canada braved rain and below-seasonal temperatures on April 10 to compete in the Bazan Bay 5K, the last event on the Vancouver Island Race Series.

Matthew Travaglini of Calgary, however, heated up the pavement as he completed the nearly flat course out and back along Lochside Drive in a winning time of 14 minutes, 36 seconds, nine seconds ahead of second-place finisher Aiden Longcroft-Harris from Victoria.

The top-finishing woman was Calgary’s Courtney Brohart in 17:03, one second ahead of Victoria’s Jen Millar. The top finishing Saanich Peninsula runner was Andrew Russell of the Prairie Inn Harriers, who finished fifth overall and first in the men’s 40 to 44 age division with a time of 15:11.

Aaron Holmgren of the Peninsula Track and Field Club crossed the line eighth overall and second in the men’s 40 to 44 with a time of 15:41.

