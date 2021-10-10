PHOTOS: Runners return to the streets with Royal Victoria Marathon

Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Runners prepare to start the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Runners and volunteers prepare to start the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Runners prepare to start the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Runners prepare to start the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Overnight winds cleared the way for sunny skies as more than 4,000 people raced through the streets of Victoria in the Royal Victoria Half Marathon and 8K Road Race on Sunday (Oct. 10).

The new out and back route took participants through James Bay, Beacon Hill Park and along Dallas Road on a fast and flat course.

“The quality of our field shows how excited runners of all levels are to be back and competing. There is no prize money on the line this year – just bragging rights and the joy of testing yourself against other runners and your own personal bests,” said Jonathan Foweraker, president of the marathon society.

Congrats to our RVM Half Marathon Men’s winner Matthew Travaglini (Calgary) in an unofficial time of 1:06:45. #runvictoria #rvmhalf pic.twitter.com/xq55OqSzEK — Royal Victoria Marathon (@VictoriaMarathn) October 10, 2021

In the men’s field Calgary’s Matt Travaglini finished first with an unofficial time of 1:06:45. The first place women’s finisher was Leanne Klassen of Calgary in an unofficial time of 1:17:18.

The winner of the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon 8k is Reid Muller of Langley City in 24:00 (unofficial). The first women’s finisher in an unofficial course record of 25:35, was Sarah Inglis of the United Kingdom who felled her own previous record.

RVM 8K Women’s winner, in an unofficial course record of 25:35, was Sarah Inglis (UK). Congrats! #victoriamarathon #runvictoria pic.twitter.com/kBLit3XWCg — Royal Victoria Marathon (@VictoriaMarathn) October 10, 2021

The half marathon had 2,715 registrants with 1,704 registered for the 8k.

For more full results visit runvictoriamarathon.com.

