Saanich Predators launched its new logo Oct. 2 in time for its first VIJHL game of the season. (Courtesy Saanich Predators)

Saanich junior hockey club launches orca logo in time for season opener

VIJHL team relies on streaming for fans amid COVID-19 precautions

A breaching orca snapping a hockey stick adorns the new Saanich Predators uniforms.

The recently renamed Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League Junior B team dropped the name Braves in July. The team released its new branding Friday, designed by team sponsor Array Web & Creative, the 3-D image includes the team’s new colours – teal, black, white and grey.

RELATED: Saanich junior hockey team drops Braves name

The team explored many options but the orca always came out on top, team owners Edward Geric and Norm Kelly explained in a news release.

The VIJHL got its season underway Oct. 1 with a new cohort system. There will be no spectators, however, hockey fans can watch the Saanich Predators first home game online at www.hockeytv.com. The Predators playing against Kerry Park at Pearkes Arena on Friday, Oct. 2 with warmup at 6 p.m. and the puck drop at 6:30.

RELATED: After 53 years, Saanich Jr. B team rebrands as Predators

VIJHL

