Saanich Predators name new coach and general manager

Cody Carlson has taken over as head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Predators. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Predators)

After a 5-9-1 start to the season, the Saanich Predators have made a coaching change.

The Junior B team announced Thursday that head coach and general manager Brent Polischuk has been relieved of his duties, with Cody Carlson taking over the bench boss and management roles.

The Preds said in a release that they’re grateful to Polischuk, who was in his third season, for his time with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team.

Carlson’s hockey resume includes more than 600 games at the junior and pro levels. Carlson spent five years playing in the Western Hockey League before turning pro, a career that included two years in the East Coast Hockey League and seven in European leagues.

Most recently he was an assistant coach and assistant GM for the VIJHL’s Kerry Park Islanders this season. He’ll be on the bench for the first time with his new club on Friday (Oct. 15) when the Predators host the Westshore Wolves at Pearkes Arena.

The Preds fell to the Peninsula Panthers 5-4 on Wednesday and currently sit fourth in the South Division.

Junior B HockeySaanichVIJHL