Sixteen-year-old Saanich golfer Willy Bishop was named to the 2021 Canadian National Junior Golf Squad on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy Jenny Bishop)

Sixteen-year-old Saanich golfer Willy Bishop was named to the 2021 Canadian National Junior Golf Squad on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy Jenny Bishop)

Saanich student to tee-off with national golf team

Willy Bishop, 16, named to Canadian National Junior Golf Squad in 2021

Saanich golfer Willy Bishop will be perfecting his game alongside other golfers from across Canada while also completing Grade 11 at Claremont Secondary.

On Nov. 19, Bishop was named as a member of the 2021 Canadian National Junior Golf Squad. The 16-year-old was invited to try out with 11 other golfers after a successful 2020 season – the teen nabbed the B.C. Junior Boys Championship in July, the B.C. Juvenile Boys Championship in August, the Gorge Vale Men’s Championship in September and the Victoria Golf Club Junior Champion title for the fourth year in a row.

The national team try-out consisted of a three-day tournament with fitness and skills assessments at the Bear Mountain Golf Resort where the top players were selected.

If not for COVID-19, the Junior Golf Squad would be travelling and competing as a team but most events have been cancelled, said Bishop. Training camps have, however, continued safely which has allowed the teammates from across Canada to bond. He noted the next training camp will take place in February and then the entire team will move to the Island in March to train at the Bear Mountain course full time.

For Bishop, the best thing about golf is the “fun competition” with friends. He added that no one in the sport is perfect so he enjoys the opportunity to “drive to get better.”

Bishop started golfing when he was about seven, said his mother, Jenny Bishop. She added that Bishop and his brothers would take part in golf summer camps at the Royal Colwood Golf Club as children. “That’s really where his love of the game started,” she explained.

Jenny noted that Bishop is “quiet and more reserved,” than his brothers and she feels he stuck with golf because of the peace and nature found on the course.

He is a hard worker and “fiercely competitive” but always humble, she said. Even after a tough day on the course, “he goes right downstairs to our home driving range to practice and make corrections.”

The family is excited to see Bishop play for the national team and “can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Jenny said. “As his parents, it is our job to help him the best we can to realize his dream. We couldn’t be more proud.”

The teen hopes to golf professionally after university. Bishop noted that he’s already been contacted by several schools in the U.S. with NCAA Division 1 teams and is currently trying to determine which program would be the best fit.

Golfing at the Olympics is also on his bucket list but that’s still a few years away – “maybe 2024,” he said.

To other young golfers, Bishop recommends sticking with the sport, always striving to improve and recruiting some friends to make every practice fun.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CanadaDistrict of SaanichGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. baseball community mourns death of legendary Vancouver Island coach Dave Wallace

Just Posted

Wild Wise Sooke is pushing to get local waste management companies to hop on board to provide bear-resistant bins as an option for residents. On Nov. 23, Sooke council voted to write a letter of support for Wild Wise to send to companies such as GFL Environmental Inc. and Sooke Disposal Ltd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wild Wise Sooke continues push for bear-resistant bins as option for residents

Bins could cost anywhere from $150 to $300 or more, according to 2019 study

The Sooke Christmas Bureau, which serves over 400 hampers to families and residents in need, has extended their deadline to include anyone in need that has missed their Dec. 1 cutoff. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers

Non-profit group says monetary donations goes further than non-perishables

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Four new COVID-19 cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Inital round of patient testing is complete, staff testing continues

The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget

Council trims property tax increase to 3.3 per cent

The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
No one outside fire hall allowed to help volunteer for Sooke Santa Run

Drive-by event takes place on Dec. 12, with goal to raise $15,000

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Watch Messiah at home with the Sooke Philharmonic

Concert available to stream Dec. 12

Emergency crews used a backhoe loader to clear fire debris from the scene of a fire on Wesley Street Thursday as police and firefighters gathered up propane tanks, stoves and fireplaces used by camp residents to heat tents. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
City of Nanaimo dismantles downtown homeless encampment after fire

Four to six tents burned up in Wesley Street fire Thursday, Dec. 3

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the Island community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

Most Read