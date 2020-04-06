Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp in running for rookie-of-the-year

After a long break from the rigours of daily training, Saanich’s Lauren Crisp decided to swim competitively once again this year.

The kid from the UVic-Pacfic Swimming Club turned heads back at the 2016 Canadian Olympic Trials as a 16-year-old. This year, in her rookie season with the Vikes, Crisp proved she is still that good.

Crisp was shortlisted for this year’s Robert T. Wallace Shield, handed out annually to the Vikes men’s and women’s Rookies of the Year, respectively.

Following graduation from Reynolds Secondary School, Crisp spent a while thinking she was done with competitive racing.

Three years later, she found the joy in the sport once again as she appeared in ‘A’ Finals for each of her events at the Canada West meet in November and won bronze in both the 200-meter backstroke and the 4x100m medley relay.

In her home pool at the U SPORTS National Swimming Championship at Saanich Commonwealth Place in February, Crisp won silver in the 200m back and bronze as part of the 4x100m medley relay.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic UVic is unable to host its annual awards banquet.

Winners will be announced Monday, April 6.

Crisp is shortlisted for the Vikes women’s rookie of the year award with rower Aida Lissel-DeCorby and soccer player Nikki Virk. Basketball player Diego Maffia of Oak Bay, cross country and track runner Sajjan Sarai and standout rower William Simpson are the men’s rookie of the year shortlist.

On Friday, the final shortlist was announced for the President’s Cup, a co-ed award given to a fourth- or fifth-year student-athlete that best combines scholastic achievement and athletic ability. This year’s finalists are fourth-year rugby player Zoe Goodwin-Sutton, long-distance swimmer Eric Hedlin and soccer striker Kiara Kilbey.

Finalists for the men’s Athlete of the Year are soccer co-captain Isaac Koch, middle distance sprinter Vaughn Taylor and defensive stalwart Gavin Kratz from rugby. National field hockey player Anna Mollenhauer, a Saint Michaels University School graduate and two-time national champion with the Vikes, was named to the women’s Athlete of the Year shortlist with rugby player Paige Farries and U SPORTS swimming champion Danielle Hanus.

