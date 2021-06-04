Sailing association expanding youth programs

New dock system will soon be in operation at Sooke Bay Marine

A new dock will allow the Sooke Sailing Association to expand its summer offering to youth. (Contributed - Sooke Sailing Association)

The Sooke Sailing Association is expanding its youth sailing program this summer.

A new dock system will soon be in operation at Sooke Bay Marine, enabling the association to teach more students and provide a base of operations.

The association will host an open house on June 9, 10 and 11. For more information, please visit the association’s website at sookesailingclub.ca or email members@sookesailingclub.com.

Over the last year, the Sooke Sailing Association has offered free youth and adult sailing programs through grant support from the Canadian Red Cross. Through this support, the association provided more than 200 people with lessons and an introduction to the sport.

The association also ran a successful youth sailing camp during spring break for 50 students and continues to offer weekend sailing programs for youth and adults until the summer program begins in July.



