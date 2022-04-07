Seniors Classic all-star games assemble Island’s best in Saanich this weekend

Grade 12 girls’ and boys’ games go Saturday at Spectrum, Rising Stars event Friday

Spectrum Community School plays host to the annual Vancouver Island Seniors Classic this Saturday (April 9) with three games on tap featuring all-star boys and girls basketball players from across the Island. The inaugural Rising Stars all-star games for female players in Grade 8 to 11 happen Friday night at Spectrum. (Garrett James Langley Events Centre)

Vancouver Island high school basketball is celebrating its comeback season this Saturday (April 9) at Spectrum Community School in Saanich by highlighting top players.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic all-star games – B.C.’s longest-running high-school all-star event.

The games are chock-full of top graduating Grade 12 players as voted by the coaches on the South Island, playing against those from the North Island – the Malahat is the dividing line.

Boys game B is set for 4 p.m., the girls game is set for 5:45 p.m. and boys game A is set for 7:30 p.m.

On tap for this Friday (April 8) at Spectrum are the inaugural South Rising Stars all-star games, which spotlight up and coming female players in Grades 8 to 11. The games will pit the top players from the Greater Victoria district and private schools, as voted by area coaches, against a combination of players representing schools in the Sooke and Saanich districts.

The rising juniors game tips off at 6 p.m. followed by the rising seniors at 7:45.

Admission for the rising stars games is $5 for everyone, while admission for the seniors all-star games is $10 for adults and $5 for students with student cards.

