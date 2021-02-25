Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) tries to clear Vancouver Canucks centre Jay Beagle (83) from in front of Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) tries to clear Vancouver Canucks centre Jay Beagle (83) from in front of Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Smith makes 32 saves as Oilers blank slumping Vancouver Canucks 3-0

Edmonton extends NHL win streak to five

Mike Smith collected his second shutout of the season Thursday, lifting the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 3-0 victory over the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers goalie stopped all 32 shots he faced as Edmonton (14-8-0) extended its win streak to five games.

Two of Edmonton’s goals came on the power play, with Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi scoring with the man advantage. Connor McDavid padded his leads atop the NHL’s scoring race by putting away an empty-netter.

Despite the final score, Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was a force in net Thursday, stopping 32-of-34 shots.

The result was yet another tough blow to a lacklustre season for the Canucks (8-14-2) who’ve now lost four games in a row.

Vancouver pulled Demko with about two minutes left on the clock and McDavid pulled away from a crowd to burry an empty-net goal with 23 seconds to go.

Edmonton secured its lead 12:35 into the third after Antoine Roussel brought down McDavid and was called for hooking.

Leon Draisaitl sent a shot towards the Vancouver net and Demko made a pad stop. He couldn’t corral the rebound, however, and Puljujarvi found just enough space between the goalie and the post to pop the puck in and give the Oilers a 2-0 lead.

Chiasson was first to beat Demko on Thursday, scoring on a power play midway through the second after Alex Edler was called for hooking.

The Canucks goalie made some giant saves on McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins before Chiasson got a puck past him with a sweeping shot from the top of the crease.

Edmonton was 2-for-5 with the man advantage Thursday. Vancouver failed to capitalize on four power plays.

READ MORE: Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to Edmonton Oilers

Just before Edler was called for hooking, Demko made one of his biggest saves of the night, sliding his left leg back just in time to get a pad in the path of a backhand shot from McDavid.

The Vancouver netminder also shutdown Jujhar Khaira midway through the first after a Canucks defender lost his check, leaving the Oilers winger alone in the Vancouver zone.

The Canucks’ best chance of the night came in the second period when winger Jake Virtanen unleashed a wrist shot from in tight. Smith was forced to make a diving stop, lunging sideways across the net and kicking his left skate up to boot the puck out of harm’s way.

Smith also notched a shutout on Feb. 11 as the Oilers topped the Montreal Canadiens 3-0. Thursday night’s was the 41st of his career.

Each team saw a defenceman return from a head injury Thursday. Edmonton’s Ethan Bear played for the first time since being struck in the head with a puck in a game against the Leafs on Jan. 30. Travis Hamonic returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing 18 games.

The Oilers will be back in action on Saturday when they face the Leafs in Toronto. The Canucks are set to battle the Jets in Winnipeg on Monday.

NOTES: The Oilers placed William Lagesson on injured reserve Thursday. The defenceman suffered an upper-body injury in Edmonton’s 6-5 loss to the Jets back on Feb. 15. … Jayce Hawryluk played his first game for the Canucks. The 25-year-old forward signed with Vancouver as a free agent in October.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Larry Nassar dies by suicide after charges

Just Posted

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner’s report confirms cause of death of three men at Sooke River in 2020

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen drown while ‘puddle-jumping’ in pickup truck

The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)
Expanded camping announced for Pacheedaht Campground

$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program

Don Devenney is a Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Community Builder of the year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
West Shore volunteer’s efforts an exercise in adventurous pursuits

Don Devenney is the 2021 recipient of the Community Builder Award

Sergeant Francis Dion with the box containing HMCS Calgary’s new secret mascot costume. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)
HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline

Warship leaves on six-month deployment

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues warning for Thursday afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is preparing a rapid response team proposal for submission to the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district chosen as COVID-19 rapid response team

Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Most Read