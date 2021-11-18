(Metro-Creative)

Sooke basketball team eyes playoffs

Journey Middle School expects to be No. 1 or No. 2 seed in playdowns

Journey Middle School’s Grade 8 boys basketball team is on its way to a banner season.

For the first time in more than a decade, the school has fielded a competitive team in the Greater Victoria city league and sits in second place with a 5-1 record.

“This is only the second team in the school’s history to play competitively. We usually play in the rec division,” said Trevor Bligh, who co-coaches the team with teacher Zack Vine.

Journey started the season on shaky ground, losing by 12 points to Pacific Christian School, but since then has been perfect.

“We’re getting better each game,” Bligh said.

The team is led by six-foot-three Mallakai Hills, who’s averaged 38 points in five games and speedster Nathan Trecartin.

The team is expected to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the playoffs later this year.

Bligh has coached most of the players since they were in Grade 2 and is now reaping the benefits.

“These kids are hungry and want to play. They are either playing or practising six days a week,” he said.


