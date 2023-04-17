(Metro Creative)

Sooke Celtic a win away from provincial soccer final

It’s onward and upward for Sooke Celtic FC in the quest for a provincial soccer championship.

Sooke Celtic turned in another stellar performance in the quarter-final of the Division 3 provincial playoffs, notching a 3-0 win at home on Friday night against Gorge FC.

After a scoreless first half, Paul Rudd, Joey Adams, and Benat Garat came in to provide the home side with much-needed energy, said Sooke Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay.

ALSO READ: VISL: Sooke Celtic chemistry one for the ages

“They had an immediate impact on the game,” he said. “Around the 80th minute, Adam put a great cross into the box, and Garat put it in the back of the net with a header.”

After Garat scored his second goal, Daylon Scheepers added another near the end of the game to seal the deal in front of another exuberant crowd.

“Eugenio Santoyo played unbelievably in net and got us the shutout,” McKay added. “He made a couple of big saves with the game locked at 0-0. Without his strong presence in net, we surely would not have been as successful.”

The semifinal is on Saturday (April 22) at 3 p.m. at The Log at Fred Milne Park.

McKay thanked the fans for their continued support and set his sights on more of the same on Saturday.

“Our enormous fan base continues to make headlines around the league,” he noted.

Sooke Celtic FC finished the regular season with an impressive record of 12 wins, four draws and two losses, outscoring their opponents by a count of 49 to 21.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccerSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: CFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Glen Suitor

Just Posted

The Victoria Fire Department tackles a fire at an apartment building on Queens Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Crews tackle fire at supportive housing site in Victoria

Transit will be free on April 22. (Black Press file photo)
This is how you can take Greater Victoria transit for free

Waves rage Monday (April 17) morning at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. Environment Canada issued an official wind warning shortly before 10:30 a.m. with winds expected to abate by late afternoon. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
High winds up to 90 km/h battering Greater Victoria

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increased focus on health will require shifting some timetables. (File - Black Press Media)
Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year