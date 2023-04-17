Sooke Celtic a win away from provincial soccer final

It’s onward and upward for Sooke Celtic FC in the quest for a provincial soccer championship.

Sooke Celtic turned in another stellar performance in the quarter-final of the Division 3 provincial playoffs, notching a 3-0 win at home on Friday night against Gorge FC.

After a scoreless first half, Paul Rudd, Joey Adams, and Benat Garat came in to provide the home side with much-needed energy, said Sooke Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay.

ALSO READ: VISL: Sooke Celtic chemistry one for the ages

“They had an immediate impact on the game,” he said. “Around the 80th minute, Adam put a great cross into the box, and Garat put it in the back of the net with a header.”

After Garat scored his second goal, Daylon Scheepers added another near the end of the game to seal the deal in front of another exuberant crowd.

“Eugenio Santoyo played unbelievably in net and got us the shutout,” McKay added. “He made a couple of big saves with the game locked at 0-0. Without his strong presence in net, we surely would not have been as successful.”

The semifinal is on Saturday (April 22) at 3 p.m. at The Log at Fred Milne Park.

McKay thanked the fans for their continued support and set his sights on more of the same on Saturday.

“Our enormous fan base continues to make headlines around the league,” he noted.

Sooke Celtic FC finished the regular season with an impressive record of 12 wins, four draws and two losses, outscoring their opponents by a count of 49 to 21.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccerSookeWest Shore