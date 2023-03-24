Sooke Celtic soar to the provincials after win over Saanich

Ketil Eckhardt scored both goals for Sooke Celtic in the team’s 2-1 win over Saanich Fusion FC. The team hosts a clash for the provincial title against Burnaby on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. at The Log at Fred Milne Park. (Contributed)

Sooke Celtic FC doubled down and up with a 2-1 win over Saanich Fusion FC in the last game of the regular season.

Ketil Eckhardt, one of the youngest players on the team, notched both goals for Sooke.

The win not only secured a spot for the team in the provincial playoffs, but also launched it up to Division 2 play in the Vancouver Island Soccer Association starting next season.

“The move up to Division 2 is something that has been a goal in the making for years,” said Sooke Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay. “It is a great achievement for our team and a tribute to how hard the players and coaches have worked. And earning the promotion to Division 2 also puts Sooke men’s soccer back on the map of legitimacy in the VISL. Sooke Celtic will definitely get back to Division 1 in the future.”

The team will begin the playoffs at home on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. at the Log in Fred Milne Park against a team from Burnaby still to be determined.

“We got a very generous draw for the provincials and have the potential to play three home games,” McKay said. “We will have a bagpiper playing before the game and local band Faultline will play a concert after the game. We hope many fans come out to this because we’ve never hosted a provincials game before and it should be a lot of fun.”

