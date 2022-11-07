Sooke Celtic hosts Cowichan Oak Friday at 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Celtic storms into first place in VISL play

Celtic host Cowichan Oak on Friday

Sooke Celtic FC didn’t let the elements slow down their push for first place.

The team took sole possession of top spot in Vancouver Island Soccer League Division 3 play with a 2-1 win over Saanich Fusion on Friday at Fred Milne Park.

“It was the stormiest game of the year by far,” said Sooke Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay. “We played in high wind and sideways rain. A transformer blew in the second half, the lights started to flicker, and I thought the game would be cancelled.”

A crowd of 50 cheered for the home team despite the horrendous weather.

“Getting that kind of support in those conditions meant a lot to our players,” McKay said.

Dylan Forsyth scored Sooke Celtic’s first goal, with Harry Smithson netting the winner in the second half. Robbie Heggelund assisted on both goals.

The victory gave Sooke Celtic 20 points at the middle mark of the season, one point up on Juan de Fuca Kings, who tied Cowichan Oak 2-2.

“It’s still a tight race, but it’s a good position to be in halfway through the season,” McKay said. “It’s the result of a lot of dedication and hard work by our players.”

Sooke Celtic’s next game is this Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park (The Log).


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Local SportsSookeWest Shore

