Sooke Celtic triple up on Peninsula

The Sooke Celtic returned to their winning ways in the Vancouver Island Soccer League on Saturday with a 3-0 win against last-place Peninsula FC.

Daniel Bergerud led the way with two goals, while Cort Harrison added a single marker.

Goalkeeper Blake Ridley got the shutout, and Keegan Quinn-Young won the Lumber Award for his strong play in the game.

The Celtic sit in fourth place in Division 3 and hit the road Saturday against Vic West.

The club returns home on Dec. 4 at Lakehill Ekta. The kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Fred Milne Park.



