Sooke Horseshoe Club hosts community challenge

June 25 event offers the community a chance to try out horseshoe pitching

The Sooke Horseshoe Club offers residents a chance to learn the game with a special event on June 25. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Horseshoe Club offers residents a chance to learn the game with a special event on June 25. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Do you want to learn more about horseshoe pitching, or have you been looking for a new activity to try?

The Sooke Horseshoe club hosts the Fred Shambrook Community Challenge, offering the community a chance to try out horseshoe pitching on June 25.

“It’s just a fun day for the community, and maybe for new people in the community to get to know other people,” said Elaine McMath, a club director.

Registration is $10 and opens at 9:30 a.m. Play starts at 10 a.m. There will also be door prizes and refreshments.

The participants will learn horseshoe pitching from experienced pitchers to spark an interest in the game itself.

The club meets every Wednesday for league play and a fun day on Saturdays.

The club is also hosting the Butts Bligh Tournament in August and plans to take part in the B.C. 55+ Games in Victoria this fall.

You’ll find the club on Sooke River Road, just across from Fred Milne Park.

For more information on the club, please go online to sookehorseshoes.weebly.com.

READ: Thrift store moving to new digs in Sooke

â¨


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Nanaimo mayor hand delivers Nanaimo bars to Penticton after losing hockey bet

Just Posted

Leah discovered a small glass cream bottle that contained a note written more than 50 years ago. (Submitted photo)
Victoria family discovers 56-year-old message in bottle on Parksville beach

A small team of volunteers sorts the trash during the Oak Bay Tea Party. This year yielded seven bags each of soft plastics, hard plastics, compost and garbage. (Photo by Ron Carter)
Wet weather fouls up Oak Bay Tea Party trash sorters

A busy stretch of Shelbourne Street near McKenzie Avenue was part of the first phase of the street’s improvement project, which is awaiting line painting for completion. The timeline for the ambitious next phase further south on Shelbourne has yet to be announced by Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Shelbourne Street improvements moving along in Saanich

painting with pride Andrew Lohr, facilities maintenance supervisor with the Town of Sidney re-touches the crosswalk at the entrance of Sidney’s Beacon Park on June 1. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney shows its Pride