Sooke Horseshoe Club hosts community challenge

The Sooke Horseshoe Club offers residents a chance to learn the game with a special event on June 25. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

June 25 event offers the community a chance to try out horseshoe pitching

Do you want to learn more about horseshoe pitching, or have you been looking for a new activity to try?

The Sooke Horseshoe club hosts the Fred Shambrook Community Challenge, offering the community a chance to try out horseshoe pitching on June 25.

“It’s just a fun day for the community, and maybe for new people in the community to get to know other people,” said Elaine McMath, a club director.

Registration is $10 and opens at 9:30 a.m. Play starts at 10 a.m. There will also be door prizes and refreshments.

The participants will learn horseshoe pitching from experienced pitchers to spark an interest in the game itself.

The club meets every Wednesday for league play and a fun day on Saturdays.

The club is also hosting the Butts Bligh Tournament in August and plans to take part in the B.C. 55+ Games in Victoria this fall.

You’ll find the club on Sooke River Road, just across from Fred Milne Park.

For more information on the club, please go online to sookehorseshoes.weebly.com.

