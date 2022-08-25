The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association members competing at the provincial championship include Steve Bishop, Barry Devocht, Kate Potvin, Gail Bishop, Phil Overhill, Ron Dumont, Joy Devocht, John Launder, Steve Holden, Shelley Evans and Dennis Umpleby. Missing from the photo is Ken Bradley. (Contributed - Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association)

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association members competing at the provincial championship include Steve Bishop, Barry Devocht, Kate Potvin, Gail Bishop, Phil Overhill, Ron Dumont, Joy Devocht, John Launder, Steve Holden, Shelley Evans and Dennis Umpleby. Missing from the photo is Ken Bradley. (Contributed - Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association)

Sooke horseshoe club takes pitch to B.C. championship

Two-day event held in Veron over Labour Day weekend

Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association members head to Vernon on Labour Day weekend to compete in the provincial championship.

Among the 12-person Sooke contingent is Ken Bradley, who won first place in the Elders E division at the Canadian Horseshoe Championship held in High Prairie, Alta. from Aug. 17 to 20.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club will host the two-day provincial event, in which three different categories of competition exist. The men’s division plays 40 feet apart while the men’s 65 and overand the women’s division play 30 feet apart. Every participant will be placed into different classes with others of equal skill levels.

Any member of the B.C. Horseshoe Association, which has participated in two sanctioned tournaments in the province, can enter the championship.

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, founded in 2015, has 50 members. It recently hosted the second annual Butts/Bligh Memorial Tournament, where 51 competitors competed from five other B.C. clubs.

“We have ongoing league play and fun drop-in days for anyone wanting to try the sport,” said club member Gail Bishop.

For information on the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, please email sookehorseshoes@shaw.ca.

READ: $118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kripps retires from bobsleigh competition

Just Posted

Matt Barney prepares bags for the Santa Run in December 2015. Barney retired as deputy fire chief on Aug. 23. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke deputy fire chief retires after 26 years of service

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

Pop-up banner image