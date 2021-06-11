Sooke hosting First Shift hockey program

A new program offered by the Sooke Minor Hockey Association hopes to become a launching point for young newcomers to the sport.

The First Shift program, sponsored by the Vancouver Canucks, Bauer, Hockey Canada, the NHL and the NHLPA, is a six-week learn-to-play program focusing on having fun and learning basic skills on the ice.

Equipment is included with registration of the program, which costs $229.

The program provides six one-hour sessions at SEAPARC Leisure Centre starting weekly on Oct. 23.

It is being offered for boys and girls aged six to 10 who have not previously registered for hockey. Participants will be placed in smaller groups according to age and skating experience level.

The registration fee includes head-to-toe Bauer hockey gear: a helmet and face mask, shoulder and elbow pads, a base top and neck guard, jersey, pants, socks, shin guards, jock or jill protective shorts, gloves, stick, skates and equipment bag.

The program is limited to 30 skaters. Registration opens on June 15 online at firstshift.ca.

ALSO READ: BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyLocal SportsSookeWest Shore