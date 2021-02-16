Like many minor sports this winter, the association’s teams have had their on-ice activities limited to practices most of the season because of public health restrictions. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke minor hockey hoping for rebound

Registration for new season began Monday

Sooke Minor Hockey Association is working on a new game plan following extended COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.

Like many minor sports this winter, the association’s teams have had their on-ice activities limited to practices most of the season because of public health restrictions. This month, the provincial government announced that COVID-19 public health measures currently in place would remain indefinitely.

”First and foremost is we would like to get back to playing games again,” said Les Lewco, president of Sooke Minor Hockey. “It’s been difficult in keeping the kids engaged without the games.”

Lewco hopes that some games will take place before the end of the season on March 12.

Barring that scenario, the association is optimistic for the 2021-2022 season, emphasizing good works.

The association starts with a drive to provide hockey players in Belarus with equipment (a way to help the less fortunate in the world, Lewco points out). The group also expects to be part of the EMCS food drive, take part in the annual Sooke Santa Claus Parade, and there’s even talk of a beach clean up.

The good works program is part of what minor hockey has always done, but this coming hockey season will accentuate it.

“We’re always trying to think outside the box to grow our membership and give back to the community,” Lewco said.

Registration for Sooke Minor Hockey Association’s 2021-2022 season began Monday and runs through March 31. For the first time, registration takes place online. You can register at sookeminorhockey.ca.


Most Read