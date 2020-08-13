Sooke minor hockey set to get kids on ice by mid-September

The Sooke Minor Hockey Association is set to kick off on Sept. 12, with increased safety protocols. (Black Press Media file photo)

Skates will be hitting the ice once again in Sooke.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that everything is good to go by mid-September,” said Les Lewco, president of the Sooke Minor Hockey Association.

“The number of kids that registered is slightly higher than last year and we’re so glad that more kids are deciding to take up the sport.”

Following BC Hockey health protocols, players and parents will have to answer screening questions before entering SEAPARC. Players can only show up within a half hour before their practice begins and clear the building 15 minutes after practice ends.

There will be one parent or guardian allowed to accompany their player into the arena as there are tight regulations for capacity in the rink. Bathrooms located inside change rooms will be closed for safety measures and each change room will be cleaned between each use.

Each child must have their own labeled water bottle as there will be no sharing.

Lewco pointed out that their executive team is considering mandatory temperature checks, but will confirm closer to their first day back on the ice.

The Sooke minor hockey season is set to kick off on Sept. 12, but the reopening is fully dependent on SEAPARC Leisure Complex, as they adjust from using the space for summer camp programs.

