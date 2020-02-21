Sooke Rugby looking for a team name

The 2020 rugby season is underway and with the possibility of heading into competitive non-contact play this summer, the Sooke Rugby team needs a catchy name and some snazzy looking uniforms.

“As we will be representing our beautiful community, we are looking to you for input: Help us name our team and pick out the colours (or an elaborate design) for our jerseys, shorts and socks,” writes Jeff Walker on the Sooke Rugby website.

Sooke residents of all ages are welcome to submit their ideas online at sookerugby.ca/teamname. As well, you can download a colouring page to print, colour in and draw on. Just email a scan or photo of your design. (Digitally coloured images are welcome, too.)

“We will be taking suggestions until the end of March, at which point the team will vote on a name and colours. We are really excited to hear and see your ideas and designs,” Walker said.

Sooke Rugby is a grassroots program that teaches the fundamental skills of the game, including passing, catching, kicking and playing the ball without the pressure of having to tackle.

The club is open to both men and women.

Training sessions run every Sunday at Edward Milne Community School from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Players can find more information at www.sookerugby.ca.

