Sooke Rugby looking for a team name

Club taking suggestion until the end of March

The 2020 rugby season is underway and with the possibility of heading into competitive non-contact play this summer, the Sooke Rugby team needs a catchy name and some snazzy looking uniforms.

“As we will be representing our beautiful community, we are looking to you for input: Help us name our team and pick out the colours (or an elaborate design) for our jerseys, shorts and socks,” writes Jeff Walker on the Sooke Rugby website.

RELATED: Non-contact rugby program launches in Sooke

Sooke residents of all ages are welcome to submit their ideas online at sookerugby.ca/teamname. As well, you can download a colouring page to print, colour in and draw on. Just email a scan or photo of your design. (Digitally coloured images are welcome, too.)

“We will be taking suggestions until the end of March, at which point the team will vote on a name and colours. We are really excited to hear and see your ideas and designs,” Walker said.

Sooke Rugby is a grassroots program that teaches the fundamental skills of the game, including passing, catching, kicking and playing the ball without the pressure of having to tackle.

The club is open to both men and women.

Training sessions run every Sunday at Edward Milne Community School from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Players can find more information at www.sookerugby.ca.

ALSO READ: Rugged rugby girls maul their way to the B.C. Team

ALSO READ: Sooke woman wins major award in university rugby


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay cyclist runner-up in Spanish stage race
Next story
Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Just Posted

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay Victoria man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

Alice Munro among Nobel Prize winners urging Trudeau to deny oilsands project

Alberta premier says Teck’s Frontier mine would create 7,500 jobs, $70 billion in government revenue

Salmon fishing closures won’t save the whales, say critics

Federal government accused of going after salmon fishery as ‘low hanging fruit’

Unrelated occupancy limits creating divisions in Saanich

Gordon Head Residents’ Association wants to see conditions to hold landlords accountable

Oak Bay cyclist runner-up in Spanish stage race

Adam de Vos on podium amongst World Tour best in Spain

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo high school following threats

Nearby elementary school was in hold-and-secure

Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Sooke squad lost to Nanaimo’s John Barsby last night

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

VIDEO: A petition to solve Lindsay Buziak’s murder leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 21

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Most Read