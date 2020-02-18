Keanu Kanealii competes in the 45-kilograms weight class at the Cougar Invitational tournament in Cowichan. Kanealii is a member of the Sooke Wrestling Club. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Wrestling Club shows muscle in first season

Three earn spots in B.C. championships

The Sooke Wrestling Club is celebrating many successes after its first season.

“It was a fun season full of learning for everyone,” said coach Jess Federici.

In competition, Edward Milne Secondary School senior Leigha Auld qualified for the national championships after winning at the provincials.

Journey Middle School student Allison Forget is ranked No. 1 on the Island in her weight category and qualified for the provincials.

EMCS’ Sophia Nilsson, in her second-year of wrestling, moved up to the Cadet division and qualified for the provincial championships.

“She is certainly someone to watch out for as she can hold her own with much more established wrestlers,” Federici said.

Middle school students Forget, Christopher Bunting, and Amity Wallace each earned medals at the Cougar Classic in Cowichan and the Port Alberni Invitational tournament.

New wrestlers Keanu Kanealii and Koa Erdman tried their hand this year and made some huge gains, Federici said, while EMCS’ Clair Strong did not let her lack of experience stop her from wrestling at the Alberni invitational.

Coach Federici was selected as one of the Vancouver Island coaches for the B.C. Summer Games.

The Sooke Wrestling Club will start up again in October, with Federici and Conor Hart returning to coach.

The club will also introduce a new program, Tiny Tykes, aimed at children five to eight.

All wrestling events continue to take place at Journey Middle School.


