Sooke’s DeMamiel Creek Golf Course set to open Friday

New physical-distancing measures put in place

The SEAPARC board is opening Sooke’s only golf course Friday (May 1).

DeMamiel Creek Golf Course is re-opening after its winter shutdown with new physical-distancing measures in place.

Tee-times will be spread out, and there will be no golf club rentals.

The SEAPARC board has also removed frequent touch points – such as bunker rakes, ball washers and contact with flags – to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

And don’t even think about hanging around after your game, golfers are asked to leave the course immediately after play is finished.

“These measures will help to ensure a safe outdoor recreation space for all,” the SEAPARC board stated in a press release.

For more information on SEAPARC and DeMamiel Creek Golf course, please go online to www.crd.bc.ca/seaparc.

