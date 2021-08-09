South Island rowers headed to Paralympics this month

Athletes with connections to Victoria will compete across two events at the Tokyo Games

South Island rowers Kyle Frederickson, left, and Victoria Nolan, second from left, will compete in the Paralympics later this month. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Rowers from the South Island and ones who train in Greater Victoria waterways will be heading to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games later this month.

Duncan’s Kyle Frederickson, who’s also a member of the University of Victoria Rowing Club, will compete in the PR3 mixed coxed four event. The 22-year-old has competed internationally since 2018, but he’ll make his Paralympic debut this month.

Joining Frederickson in the mixed fours boat will be Victoria Nolan, a member of the Elk Lake-based Victoria City Rowing Club and a returning member of the Canadian 2016 Paralympic rowing team that won bronze in Rio.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent Canada at my fourth Paralympic Games,” Nolan said in a news release. “I am very fortunate to be part of such a strong group of athletes who have dedicated so much and sacrificed so much.”

Rowing Canada called Nolan the country’s most prolific Para rower, since she’s competed in each Paralympic Summer Games since the sport debuted at Beijing 2008 and is a six-time world championship team member.

The mixed fours secured their spot in Tokyo after winning a last-chance qualifying event in June.

Jessye Brockway, a member of Victoria’s Gorge Narrows Rowing Club, will be in the mixed double sculls boat for Canada at the Paralympic Games. The Mill Bay native and her rowing partner, Jeremy Hall, needed to place in the top two at the June qualifier in Italy, to earn their Paralympic spot. They fell just short and came in third, but will make their debuts at the Games after Canada was allocated a bipartite spot in their event.

Rowing at the Paralympics runs from Aug. 27 to 29 in Tokyo.

