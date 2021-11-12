Spectrum shines spotlight on Saanich school’s history of athletic excellence

20 former students of Mount View, Spectrum Community School inducted into new hall of fame

Fifteen of the 20 inaugural inductees into the Spectrum Community School Sports Hall of Fame gather for a group photo. The initial group attended either Spectrum or its predecessor, Mount View. (Photo courtesy of Kelly Wallace)

Spectrum Community School’s athletic alumni have university and professional championships among their accomplishments and the school celebrated the inaugural 20 inductions into the Spectrum Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame with an event Nov. 5.

The members range from hall of fame Canadian Football League kicker Dave Cutler (class of 1963) to pro golfer Gordy Scutt (class of 1998), competed for either Spectrum or its predecessor, Mount View High School. The hall of fame highlights the accomplishments of each, before and after high school graduation.

“Spectrum and Mount View combined have had a long history of athletic success, but our committee did not think there had been enough done to celebrate this success over the years,” said Spectrum teacher and athletic director Dom Butcher. “We want to celebrate the past and inspire those in the present toward future excellence.”

The first induction class for the hall of fame was chosen by a group of teachers, coaches and administrators at the school, along with the Spectrum Alumni Association.

Plaques with photos and a summary of each athlete now hang along the wall at the entrance to the school’s gym. A more formal induction ceremony for the 20 individuals will also be held once public health restrictions are lifted, said Butcher.

