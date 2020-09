Vic West Casuals and Vantreights FC faced off Saturday at Westhills Stadium in the Vancouver Island Soccer League Division 3 semi-finals.

Vantreights came out on top 2-0 on goals by Braeden Varney and Kai Simpson, and face Gorge FC in the final Sunday at 6 p.m. at Westhills.

Playoffs were postponed earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer diagnosis

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford