Time to get training: Registrations open for 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon

Organizers have fingers crossed for return to live event next May

Registration is open for the 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon which includes a half marathon, 10K race, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run. All races start and finish in Windsor Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Registration is open for the 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon which includes a half marathon, 10K race, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run. All races start and finish in Windsor Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Oak Bay Half Marathon makes a live comeback next year. The event was cancelled in 2020 and in 2021 there was a virtual option.

“After a two-year hiatus we are thrilled to be hosting an in-person event. We had a successful virtual event in 2021 but nothing can replace the atmosphere of a live race, or the energy created by running in a crowd with spectators and volunteers cheering you on,” event manager Nick Walker said in a statement.

Registration is open for race day, May 29, 2022 and includes a half marathon, 10K, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run.

More than 1,500 runners and walkers from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are expected to take part. All the races start and finish in Windsor Park in Oak Bay.

Charity partners are Santas Anonymous and Easter Seals, British Columbia & Yukon. Fees are $60 for the half, $30 for the 10K, $120 for the relay and $10 for the kids run. Visit www.oakbayhalf.com to register.

READ ALSO: Driver ticketed at flashing stop sign reignites Oak Bay intersection concerns

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bayrunningSports

Previous story
J.T. Miller scores shootout winner as Vancouver Canucks edge Boston Bruins 2-1

Just Posted

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

Namgis artist Jamin Zuroski’s work can be found on these doors at Esquimalt Lagoon Beach in Colwood. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Indigenous artist’s work graces Lagoon Beach washroom doors in Colwood

Heavy rain flooded a bridge crossing Reay Creek in Sidney, as well the path running along the creek in mid-November. Sidney council on Monday asked staff to report back on how well the town’s infrastructure performed, and potential areas to invest further in, prior to 2022 budget deliberations. (Black Press Media file photo)
How well did Sidney’s infrastructure perform during major storm, councillor asks

Registration is open for the 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon which includes a half marathon, 10K race, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run. All races start and finish in Windsor Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Time to get training: Registrations open for 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon