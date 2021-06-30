(Instagram)

Tokyo Olympics allowing B.C. athlete to bring her nursing daughter to Games

Kim Gaucher, from Mission, will now chose to compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo

Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.

The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.

RELATED: Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC says in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
Olympic hoops qualifier tips off in Victoria arena Tuesday afternoon

Just Posted

John Cassidy was held in high regard by colleagues, family, friends and the community he served as Colwood fire chief. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore firefighting peers pay tribute to Colwood chief

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)
Morning sailings full between mainland and Vancouver Island

Tom Michell of Michell’s Farm shows damage that heat caused on his raspberry crop. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula farmers face significant crop losses due to excessive heat

The heat wave impacting British Columbia caused more COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Langford to be rescheduled Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Island Health)
Heat forces rebooking of vaccine appointments at Langford’s Eagle Ridge Arena