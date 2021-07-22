Tokyo Olympics beckons 18 University of Victoria athletes

Vikes will represent Canada in rowing, rugby, field hockey and more

Eighteen University of Victoria Vikes athletes, alumni, and staff are heading to Tokyo to represent Team Canada in para-rowing, rugby, field hockey, and more at the Summer Olympics.

Despite obstacles over the past year, competitors said representing Canada and working tobring home medals remains their key focus, according to a release.

Rowing will be sending a large contingent of Canadian athletes to Tokyo.

Vike Patrick Keane will compete for the first time at the Olympics in the lightweight men’s double skulls with partner Max Lattimer of UBC.

Vikes two-time Olympian Caileigh Filmer will row the pair and University of Victoria student, Avalon Wasteneys will compete as a member of the eight.

“Coming from a family of Olympians makes it even more special, I love continuing the tradition and having that connection with my mother and aunt,” Avalon Wasteneys said in a release.

Kyle Fredrickson, another University of Victoria student, is the only athlete representing the Vikes this summer at the Paralympics, taking place from Aug. 24–Sept. 5 for para-rowing.

The Canadian men’s rugby team is set to make its Olympic debut, and leading the charge is Nathan Hirayama as flag-bearer.

Pamphinette Buisa is the only Vikes athlete joining the Canadian women’s rugby roster, and for the first time since 1988, the men’s field hockey team is returning to the Olympics – whose roster includes James Kirkpatrick, Matthew Sarmento, Keegan Periera, and Brenden Bisset.

