Two Sooke teens to represent Team B.C. at North American Indigenous Games

Two Sooke teens are preparing to represent the province at one of North America’s biggest sporting events in July.

Scarlett Snyder and Brookelynn Frasch will compete for Team B.C. at this year’s North American Indigenous Games in U16 and U19 Softball divisions in Halifax from July 15-23.

Frasch’s softball career started when she joined the Learn To Play Langford team, and she’s continued playing with Langford Lightning.

The start for Snyder was inspired by her brother playing and her friend recommending she join Sooke Softball.

“I’m really excited for not only playing in NAIG, but also experiencing the cultural events that will be there. With this event being half sports and half culture focused, I’m excited to learn more about my culture,” Frasch said.

Scarlett expressed her greatest anticipation for the opportunity to meet fellow athletes of her age who share similar cultural backgrounds and to listen to their unique experiences.

Both girls are thrilled to be part of Team B.C. and represent their province at this year’s games. They have been training rigorously with their softball teams, local coaches, and practicing extensively on their own.

Frasch hopes to be a key part of the team and someone her teammates can count on.

“This is my last big high school softball event so I also want to have fun with my teammates and coaches too,” she said.

The Native American Indigenous Games are held every three years. Athletes are selected from 756 Indigenous Nations across North America for their athletic excellence, with the goal of reconnecting through sport and culture.

“It’s important cultural wise to have this event to showcase. Being Indigenous doesn’t make you any less than other players. Just keep working your hardest,” Frasch said.

