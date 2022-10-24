UVic hosting women’s rugby national championships

The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team took home the silver medal after falling to UBC in the Canada West championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/Don Voaklander)

The University of Victoria will host the women’s rugby collegiate national championships in the first week of November after its team was the second-best in Western Canada.

Victoria is ranked sixth in Canada going into nationals and coming off a defeat in the western conference title game against the University of British Columbia on Oct. 23.

The Vikes opened the Canada West playoffs with a dominant 34-8 win over the University of Calgary in Edmonton to earn their spot in Sunday’s gold medal match.

UBC jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first half in the championship game. Early in the second half, a run by Ella O’Regan got the Vikes within two yards of the end zone before Zoe Williams brought it in for the try. UBC then stretched its lead with two tries to make it 24-5 with 10 minutes to go. UVic would add a try and a convert to make it 24-12, but that’s as far as the comeback got.

This is the second consecutive year that Victoria has gone home with a Canada West silver medal. The Vikes head into nationals with a 4-2-1 record on the season.

The U SPORTS championship will run from Nov. 2 to 6 at the University of Victoria’s Wallace Field.

