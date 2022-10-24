The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team took home the silver medal after falling to UBC in the Canada West championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/Don Voaklander)

The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team took home the silver medal after falling to UBC in the Canada West championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/Don Voaklander)

UVic hosting women’s rugby national championships

Vikes are ranked sixth in the country coming off a Canada West silver medal

The University of Victoria will host the women’s rugby collegiate national championships in the first week of November after its team was the second-best in Western Canada.

Victoria is ranked sixth in Canada going into nationals and coming off a defeat in the western conference title game against the University of British Columbia on Oct. 23.

The Vikes opened the Canada West playoffs with a dominant 34-8 win over the University of Calgary in Edmonton to earn their spot in Sunday’s gold medal match.

UBC jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first half in the championship game. Early in the second half, a run by Ella O’Regan got the Vikes within two yards of the end zone before Zoe Williams brought it in for the try. UBC then stretched its lead with two tries to make it 24-5 with 10 minutes to go. UVic would add a try and a convert to make it 24-12, but that’s as far as the comeback got.

This is the second consecutive year that Victoria has gone home with a Canada West silver medal. The Vikes head into nationals with a 4-2-1 record on the season.

The U SPORTS championship will run from Nov. 2 to 6 at the University of Victoria’s Wallace Field.

READ: Vikes field hockey, rugby players awarded as playoffs near

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UVic Vikes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Islander discusses running a marathon after Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Just Posted

Henry Kitchell hasn’t returned home after leaving on Oct. 18 for a planned venture into the woods near Port Renfrew and Carmanah Park for a solo camping trip. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
MISSING: Henry Kitchell hasn’t returned from solo Island camping trip

A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway caused delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after Langford crash

The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team took home the silver medal after falling to UBC in the Canada West championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/Don Voaklander)
UVic hosting women’s rugby national championships

Victoria artist Fran Benton is putting on an exhibition in Saanich starting Oct. 25 of pieces she created after putting her own interpretation on war photos and memorabilia collected by her late father during his service in the Second World War. (Courtesy of Fran Benton)
Upcoming Saanich art exhibit takes personal look at Second World War

Pop-up banner image