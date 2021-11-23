UVic men’s rugby looks to defend 2-year-old national title

Vikes open national championships against Dalhousie in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon

After recording only one win on the season, the University of Victoria men’s rugby team looks to defend its national title in Kingston this week.

After winning the last national university championship in 2019, the Vikes open this year’s tournament on Wednesday (Nov. 24) against Dalhousie from Halifax.

UVic secured its spot at nationals with its only win of the fall, against Trinity Western in late October. Wednesday marks Dalhousie’s first appearance at a national men’s rugby championship. The Tigers lost in the Nova Scotia final, but won the maritime championships.

The Vikes play at 4:30 p.m. Victoria time on Nov. 23 and the game can be watched on the Queen’s University Gaels’ YouTube page.

The Vikes will also play on Friday and Sunday. The times and opponents depend on Victoria’s finishes in the matches prior.

