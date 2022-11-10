The University of Victoria Vikes women’s rowing team displays the national championship banner. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria)

The University of Victoria Vikes women’s rowing team displays the national championship banner. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria)

UVic women’s rowing team wins national title and Jane Gumley named coach of the year

Vikes women’s rowing team head coach is the first female coach to win the national banner

The University of Victoria Vikes women’s rowing team are national champions and head coach Jane Gumley has once again been named coach of the year.

The program came out on top at the Canadian University Rowing Championships for the first time in a decade on Nov. 6.

Gumley has now come away with the coach of the year award in two consecutive seasons.

“I’m really excited and honoured to be the first female coach to win a banner,” Gumley said. “This year there were more female coaches than ever before, which was great to see. My winning shows that more women are getting into coaching and making an impact in the sport.”

The women’s eight won the gold and clocked in at 6:12.270, which is a new course record.

“It feels great to win,” captain Danae McCulloch said. “I was honestly in disbelief. The team has worked so hard and come so close, and there is no better way to finish my last Canadian University Rowing Championships. I’m excited to see what the team can do in the future.”

The lightweight double made up of Paige Letham and Genevieve Olson also took home a gold medal.

“The small boats rallied in a big way,” Gumley added. “The weather and conditions were really bad on Saturday, so we had to focus on having a good clean performance and just getting through it.”

The program will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vikes rowing on Nov. 19.

“When we found out we won the banner, we were ecstatic, but the first thing the team acknowledged was the 50 years that built up to this point and all of the amazing female athletes that paved the way and came before,” said Gumley.

ALSO READ: Sweet 15: B.C. coach ends generational run with another national field hockey title

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Rowing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Is it time for the Vancouver Canucks to make some major moves?
Next story
Canada Soccer president predicts labour talks will produce ‘epic, historical’ deal

Just Posted

A newly paved section of Highway 14 between Otter Point Road and Woodhaven Road is seen in September 2022. The province’s Highway 14 improvement project is now set to be completed this spring after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said earlier in the year it would be complete by fall 2022. (Courtesy Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
More delays hamper Highway 14 road project near Sooke

Stephane Marcotte and his service dog Sarge at Bear Mountain. (John Penner/ John’s Photography)
Saanich veteran Stephane Marcotte says Wounded Warriors Canada programs saved his life

A TV screen shows file images of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
UVic historian says Korean War is losing its status as Canada’s Forgotten War

William Floyd poses for a photo at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Saanich veteran says he enjoyed every moment of his 42 years with air force