UVic women’s rugby improve to winning record after back-to-back blowout victories

Back-to-back victories in late September for the University of Victoria women’s rugby team have given the Vikes its first winning record of the 2021 season with two games left to play before playoffs.

The rugby team beat the University of Calgary Dinos 43-10 on Sept. 30 to improve to 2-1 on the year. The win comes after the Vikes dominated the University of Alberta 37-0 on Sept. 26.

The Vikes took the lead against Calgary early as Larah Wright shook off tackles before getting the first try of the game. They’d add another try before the Dinos got their first score in the 17th minute. Calgary converted on a penalty kick to come within two, but the Vikes would never look back as they would go on to score 31 unanswered.

The seven tries were a season-high for the Victoria team, who currently sit in third in the Canada West division.

Sept. 30 was the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and before the match, both teams and the crowd participated in a moment of silence to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

The women’s rugby team’s next game is against the University of Lethbridge at home on Oct. 17.

