The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Vancouver Canucks are relocating the team’s American Hockey League affiliate to Abbotsford for the 2021-22 season.

The Canucks made the announcement online on Tuesday evening.

According to the Canucks, details of a partnership with the city of Abbotsford are being finalized and the relocation will be subject to AHL Board of Governors approval on May 6.

The intended home of the Canucks new AHL affiliate is the Abbotsford Centre. The team would have a new name, brand, and logo, and play in the AHL’s Pacific Division. Further details and public comments await completion of the partnership agreement and AHL Board of Directors approval.

RELATED: Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

“With momentum starting to build, we are pleased to confirm our goal to bring our AHL franchise and Canucks prospects home to the city of Abbotsford,” stated Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The move would bring significant opportunities for both our team and the community and it would begin a new chapter, bringing Canucks hockey to even more fans throughout the Lower Mainland.”

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun also weighed in on the news, releasing a statement on Tuesday evening.

“An anchor tenant at the Abbotsford Centre will offer strong ongoing community connections, economic benefits and further showcases the City of Abbotsford as a leader for events, entertainment and sport. The City is excited to be in discussions with the Vancouver Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate and we will provide an update with more details once an agreement is in place.”

The AC previously hosted the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames AHL club, for five seasons. The club departed Abbotsford after the 2013-14 season.

abbotsfordhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

Karen Burns, front, protests outside the O.K. Industry work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protestors have been set up twice daily since Monday, and Burns said they will keep showing up "every day for as long as it takes." The group would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act, Burns said. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Highlands community set to present anti-quarry argument in court Wednesday

Community Association says permit fails to consider climate change

This rendering shows the location of land to be purchased by the Capital Regional Hospital District for the purpose of building a long-term care facility and potentially related services. (Courtesy Capital Regional Hospital District)
Panel forming to create West Shore senior-care plan as access to services lacking

A 2019 report outlined the community’s shortcomings, like how Langford, Colwood have no hospice beds

Cst. Lewis and police dog Halla swept the exterior of the Victoria General Hospital May 4 after a suspicious package was found just outside the hospital. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP bomb unit confirms package at Victoria General Hospital not explosive

Island Health says hospital operations weren’t impacted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich won’t roll the dice on gaming, entertainment facility

Council unanimous on ending discussions on potential casino after many concerns raised

The traffic lights are malfunctioning at the Millstream overpass in Langford (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Traffic lights back in action on Langford overpass

Four-way stop procedure slowing traffic

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Most Read