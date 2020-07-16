Nanaimo baseball player Josh Laukkanen, who played in the West Coast League last summer, models the Nanaimo NightOwls’ new home uniform, as Ney-te the NightOwl also gets in the picture. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Victoria baseball club’s new Nanaimo rival team unveils NightOwls name

West Coast League baseball club will play ball under the lights next season

Home games under the lights at Serauxmen Stadium next year will be a hoot.

The newest West Coast League baseball team will be named the Nanaimo NightOwls, the franchise announced Wednesday night at the stadium.

The team colours will be white, navy and gold.

General manager Jim Swanson said the name recalls the Nanaimo Owls baseball team that was champion of the region’s City League in 1921, and ‘Night’ is a tribute to the City of Nanaimo’s work to install lighting at Serauxmen Stadium.

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats roll back to 2018 prices for 2021 season tickets

The NightOwls also unveiled an alternate Nanaimo Bars logo to be emblazoned on alternate gold uniforms for matinee games. Swanson said the club has partnered with Save-On-Foods on a plan to ensure concession stands are stocked with Nanaimo bars for road games.

Mayor Leonard Krog said the name unveiling is part of the city’s exciting growth as a sports centre.

“I just live in the hope and the dream, as all of you do, that next year we’re all going to be out here…” he said. “Let’s play ball. Not tonight, but soon.”

The NightOwls mascot was also introduced at Wednesday’s event. Ney-te, pronounced ‘Nate,’ is a NightOwl named for former mayor Frank Ney.

Nanaimo becomes the 13th franchise in the West Coast League and will face the Victoria HarbourCats and other opponents starting in 2021.

Season tickets as well as merchandise is already available on the team’s website, www.nanaimonightowls.com.

READ ALSO: Lights shine on Nanaimo’s Serauxmen Stadium

READ ALSO: New baseball team will take the field in Nanaimo in 2021


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BaseballVictoria HarbourCats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitecaps fall 4-3 to Earthquakes at MLS is Back tournament

Just Posted

Sooke eyes talks with CRD for Lot A development

Discussions could focus on housing, resources and public amenities

Construction begins soon on one-lane stretch of Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Roadway has been narrowed since heavy rainfall caused slope to fail in 2018

Over 86% of Sooke property owners pay taxes on time

The deadline for tax payment was July 2

Island abortion services not interrupted by COVID-19, View Royal women’s clinic says

Abortion care remains essential service during pandemic

North Saanich submits ALR exclusion despite large opposition

Opposed North Saanich residents now shift their attention to ALC after 6-1 council vote

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Brave 7-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

Conservation group challenges sustainable-certification claims of B.C. salmon farmer

Mowi West Canada refutes accusations it was ‘misleading’ public

Conservation group challenges sustainable-certification claims of B.C. salmon farmer

Mowi West Canada refutes accusations it was ‘misleading’ public

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

The woman was riding the bus when she received threats of sexual violence from someone nearby

Victoria baseball club’s new Nanaimo rival team unveils NightOwls name

West Coast League baseball club will play ball under the lights next season

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

Most Read