Victoria-Esquimalt minor hockey team named finalist for B.C. for Good Deeds Cup

Public can now vote for U-13 Admirals; video pitch for charity one of11 Canadian finalists

Members of the Victoria Admirals U-13 hockey team are vying to earn $100,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in the 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. (YouTube/Gord Rufh-Victoria Admirals)

The Victoria Admirals U-13 hockey team has leapt over the second of three hurdles en route to the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

The team was announced Saturday (Feb. 13) by broadcaster Ron McLean on Hockey Night in Canada as the B.C. regional finalist for the cup, the winner of which receives a $100,000 cheque for the charity of choice. A total of 11 minor hockey teams across the country are vying for the prize.

Unlike past years, where teams submitted videos illustrating good deeds they had already done in their community, the pandemic has this year limited teams to outlining how they would use the money if they won.

The Admirals’ video pitch, created by Gord Rufh, told the story of how they plan to help the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. They money would go towards the purchase of mobility aids for Island children needing help walking and protective equipment for those at risk of head injuries due to seizures.

“It’s heartening to know these young players, their coaches and parents are our future,” said Veronica Carroll, chief executive officer of the foundation in a release. “Specialized equipment for mobility, safety, and communications will give Island kids the life-changing support they need to develop skills and to join in play with their family and friends.”

With the regional finalists chosen, the public may now vote online for their favourite team and project. McLean will showcase each team during a segment on hockey telecasts between now and Feb. 24, the day voting ends. The top three finalists will be announced March 20.

To cast your ballot, visit chevrolet.ca/en/good-deeds-cup.

don.descoteau@blackpress.ca

BC Minor HockeyCharity and Donations