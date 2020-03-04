Victoria Grizzlies were booted out from the 2019-2020 playoffs after losing their fourth consecutive game to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Tuesday night. (Facebook/Victoria Grizzlies)

Victoria Grizzlies booted from playoffs in four straight losses

Victoria fell to the Silverbacks 3–2 on Tuesday

The Victoria Grizzlies are hanging up their skates for the season after failing to hold onto a single win in the playoffs.

Victoria fell to the Silverbacks 3–2 on Tuesday after losing three consecutive games prior, which leaves their track record with four losses to Salmon Arm.

The fourth game began with Grizzlies’ Henri Schreifels scoring the first point of the night halfway through the first period. Salmon Arm rallied back and tied up the score with just over two seconds remaining.

READ MORE: Grizzlies shut down 4–0 by Salmon Arm Silverbacks in second playoff game

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

The rest of the night consisted of the Silverbacks slowly gaining points, another one at the beginning of the second period and another in the first half of the third, but not without an interference penalty.

The final period looked as though the Grizzlies could bounce back when Marty Westhaver buried a point on a powerplay, bringing the score to 3–2. Unfortunately, not even an empty net could stop Salmon Arm from shutting Victoria down from a much-needed point to tie the scoreboard.

The Prince George Spruce Kings were also booted from the playoffs after losing their four consecutive playoff games against the Trail Smoke Eaters, who are tied for the top position in the Interior division with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

