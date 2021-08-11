Victoria HarbourCats baseball club makes vaccines mandatory

All players, coaches, staff and host families will have to be fully immunized

The Victoria HarbourCats baseball club has announced that all players, coaches, team staff and host families will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 to be part of the organization. (News Bulletin file photo)

Victoria’s summer collegiate baseball team won’t let anyone into the dugout unless they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Victoria HarbourCats organization issued a press release Wednesday, Aug. 11, announcing its protocols for next season. All players, coaches, team staff and host families will require full vaccination to be part of the organization.

“This is the right thing to do at this time, while we all watch the continued developments with this pandemic,” said Jim Swanson, general manager of the HarbourCats. “It is a privilege to be part of our programs, and that carries a lot of responsibility and accountability.”

Swanson said with billions of people around the world now immunized, the organization feels that the vaccines have been proven safe and effective.

The HarbourCats will have additional COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place in case of any positive tests or contact with anyone who tests positive.

“The [team] will also stay well-informed on best practices, and will adjust this and any protocols as this world-wide situation evolves,” the press release noted.

Swanson said the organization will handle requests for medical exemptions “privately and prudently.”

The organization hasn’t yet decided if fans will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium.

“The team will follow and monitor other sport event and public event protocols over the winter before making such a decision,” the release noted.

The vaccination rules will also apply to the Victoria Golden Tide, a fall-spring college baseball club that is part of the HarbourCats organization.

