Victoria Royals acquire goalie from Spokane Chiefs

Campbell Arnold was picked up by the Royals in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023

The Victoria Royals acquired a goalie from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Nanaimo native Campbell Arnold joins the Royals after he played in a total of 36 games for the Chiefs, posting a 3.26 goals against average and 0.887 save percentage.

“Campbell is a quick, athletic stopper, with a high battle level who refuses to give up on pucks. His compete level and experience will be a great fit with our group,” said Ed Fowler, the Royals director of player personnel. “We have followed Campbell’s career since his minor hockey days on the Island and are excited to welcome him back.”

The 2002-born netminder is expected to join the Victoria team this weekend and will travel with his new club for a four-game road trip next week.

The Royals will take on the Prince George Cougars at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday and Saturday.

