Danish forward Marcus Almquist, 17, was drafted to the Victoria Royals. (Victoria Royals/Twitter)

Victoria Royals draft dynamic Danish forward for tentative fall season

Marcus Almquist drafted to Victoria after international tournaments

The Victoria Royals drafted a Danish star to the team.

Marcus Almquist, 17, was 27th overall in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft on June 30. The Denmark-born forward recorded 24 points and 10 penalty minutes in 18 contest with Sweden’s J18 Elit League. Almquist also played in Sweden’s top junior league where he registered three points and two minutes of penalties in seven games.

“We are excited to have been able to draft Marcus with our pick,” said General Manager and Head Coach Dan Price. “He is a dynamic and highly skilled young forward who plays the game with speed and will be a great fit for our style of play.”

Almquist played multiple international tournaments this past season, suiting up for 10 games in Denmark’s under-20 team and collecting seven goals and two assists.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Victoria Royals are following return to play protocol from the Western Hockey League (WHL), which is set to have skates back on the ice by Oct. 2 with approvals from necessary government and health authorities in each of the six jurisdictions within WHL territory.

READ ALSO: WHL pauses season amid COVID-19 concerns, Victoria Royals cancel weekend games

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria RoyalsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Raptors coach Nurse says despite layoff, his players ‘look fantastic’

Just Posted

Sooke’s homeless reflect on housing situation

Ed MacGregor Park a new temporary home for Sooke’s homeless population

Saanich police break up Canada Day gathering of nearly 200 youth in Mount Douglas Park

Officers observed underage drinking, public intoxication, lack of physical distancing

Victoria Royals draft dynamic Danish forward for tentative fall season

Marcus Almquist drafted to Victoria after international tournaments

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Book stores in Victoria notice uptick in sales for anti-racism titles

White Fragility, How to be an Antiracist are among the best selling titles

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets in Duncan

Faith-based company that owns facility believes in sanctity of life

More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear masks

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Longtime Vancouver Island fishing family hooks into local market over wholesale

Locally caught fish are scarce in fishing towns, an irony one Sointula family is working to change

Most Read