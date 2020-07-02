Victoria Royals draft dynamic Danish forward for tentative fall season

The Victoria Royals drafted a Danish star to the team.

Marcus Almquist, 17, was 27th overall in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft on June 30. The Denmark-born forward recorded 24 points and 10 penalty minutes in 18 contest with Sweden’s J18 Elit League. Almquist also played in Sweden’s top junior league where he registered three points and two minutes of penalties in seven games.

Take a look at these slick moves from our newest import player, @MarcusAlmquist (#13 in white)! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/tKee5hAeuZ — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) June 30, 2020

“We are excited to have been able to draft Marcus with our pick,” said General Manager and Head Coach Dan Price. “He is a dynamic and highly skilled young forward who plays the game with speed and will be a great fit for our style of play.”

Almquist played multiple international tournaments this past season, suiting up for 10 games in Denmark’s under-20 team and collecting seven goals and two assists.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Victoria Royals are following return to play protocol from the Western Hockey League (WHL), which is set to have skates back on the ice by Oct. 2 with approvals from necessary government and health authorities in each of the six jurisdictions within WHL territory.

