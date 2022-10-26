Victoria Royals set off on first eastern conference road trip since COVID hit

Royals coming off two close losses but overall better play of late

The Victoria Royals are going further east for a road trip, starting on Oct. 26, than they’ve gone since the pandemic hit. Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals are coming off two narrow losses as the team departs for its first road trip to the eastern conference since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Royals begin a six-game road trip through Alberta and Saskatchewan against the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday.

While two weeks ago saw the Royals string together their first two wins of the season, last week saw them fall just short in matchups against the WHL-leading Winnipeg Ice and Vancouver Giants.

The Ice were up 3-0 on Victoria on Oct. 18 when the home team made a late push. Goals by Matthew Hodson and Teague Patton with less than five minutes to go in the game put Victoria within one, but the comeback came up just short.

Hosting the Giants on Oct. 22, the Royals were buoyed by Jake Poole’s first career WHL hat trick. But the home team surrendered its 5-3 lead when Vancouver scored twice in the final two minutes of the third before the Giants capped the comeback with an OT winner from Zack Ostapchuk.

Royals head coach Dan Price said his team is looking forward to the eastern road trip and sees it as a prime opportunity to build some momentum.

“It’s a great way to turn the page for us as well, because that was a really tough loss (against Vancouver) at home and it was great to see the fans out, they gave us a lot of momentum during the game. So, we’re going to try to get hot for them on the road and have a little hot streak coming back to Vic,” Price said.

After starting the season 0-6-0, the Royals are 2-2-2 in their last six, taking their -16 goal differential in the former to even over the latter.

Aside from Red Deer, Victoria will make stops in Swift Current, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Calgary and Edmonton during the eastern swing.

