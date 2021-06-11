Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

The start of the men’s 3000 metres at the Victoria Track Classic at Centennial Stadium on June 9. (Kevin Light/AthleticsCanada)

A number of Victoria runners helped set the pace during Wednesday night’s Victoria Track Classic.

Jack Boden with the UVic Track Club crossed the line first in the men’s 800 metres. Boden’s time of one minute, 52.87 seconds was nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Vaughn Taylor from Excel Athletika.

Aiden Schandl with the Victoria Speed Project won the men’s 400 metres event at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium in a time of 53.31 seconds.

Liam Dwyer with Prairie Inn Harriers Racing won the men’s 3000 metres in a time of 8:30.01, ahead of the UVic Track Club’s Gabe Van Hezewijk.

Victoria’s Mariah Kelly with Athletics Niagara posted a time of 4:11.24, but was edged out by Genevieve Lalonde in the women’s 1500. Kelly was hoping for a time that would qualify her for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Lindsey Butterworth with the Coastal Track Club took the women’s 800 metres in a time of 2:01.63, while the Victoria Speed Project’s Hannah Arychuk posted a time of 1:00.41 as the lone qualifier in the women’s 400 metres.

Adam Keenan topped the men’s hammer event with a toss of 73.34 metres, with Greg Stewart of Kamloops the sole qualifier in men’s shot put. Calgary’s Rachel Andres won the women’s discus with a toss of 53.33 metres, finishing ahead of Agnes Esser with Athletics Victoria.

Jack Boden competes in the men’s 800 metres at the Victoria Track Classic. Boden won the event at Centennial Stadium on June 9. (Kevin Light/AthleticsCanada)