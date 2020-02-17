Thirteen-year-old Alexia Sogai will be competing in the 2020 BC Winter Games with nine other badminton teammates. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Victoria teen heads to BC Winter Games with badminton team

Alexia Sogai will compete with nine other teammates from the region

A Victoria teen will be making her way to Fort St. John on Wednesday night with nine other badminton teammates to compete in the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Alexia Sogai, 13, said she’s looking forward to competing in B.C.’s biennial celebration of sports. Over 1,000 youths will take part in the BC Winter Games, which take place between Feb. 20 and 23 and include everything from archery and badminton to speed skating and skiing.

“I’m very excited and also a little nervous,” Sogai said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Sogai has been playing badminton for about four years and trains three to four days a week. She also plays volleyball twice a week and other school sports while achieving top marks in her class.

She said she has enjoyed badminton for many years.

READ ALSO: More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

“I used to play outside with my grandpa and we just had a piece of string tied in a line as our net,” Sogai said. “I’ve always liked it since a young age.”

One of Sogai’s coaches, Mary-Jo Randall, will be heading to the BC Winter Games as a provincial advisor. She’ll be making sure the young athletes get everything they need while there.

Randall said Sogai’s strengths lie in her ability to move around the court, as well as her overhead strength.

“She’s long and lean and in badminton you need to be long and lean to move around the court,” Randall said. “She has a lot of overhead strength, she can hit hard. In singles you need a lot of power and a lot of grace and she has a lot of power and a lot of grace.”

Sogai will be playing singles but could end up playing doubles and mixed doubles as well. Her mom, Jessica, will be heading over to support Sogai as she competes in the games. She said they bought warm winter clothes to prepare for winter in Fort St. John and noted how excited they are to possibly see the northern lights as well.

READ ALSO: Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

“It’s exciting to see she qualified and I just want to be here to support her in whatever she wants to do and hope she does well,” Jessica said.

The BC Winter Games are also an opportunity for athletes to make new friends.

“The whole thing, the camaraderie, the fact that there’s 17 or 20 other sports going is great,” Randall said.

“You get to have meals with everyone, take buses everywhere, they might go out and have a snowball fight in between and loudly cheer for their team…it’s a beautiful experience.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Thirteen-year-old Alexia Sogai will be competing in the 2020 BC Winter Games with nine other badminton teammates. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Thirteen-year-old Alexia Sogai will be competing in the 2020 BC Winter Games with nine other badminton teammates. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Thirteen-year-old Alexia Sogai will be competing in the 2020 BC Winter Games with nine other badminton teammates. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Previous story
Vikes coach joining Team Canada at Pan Am Cross Country Cup
Next story
Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read