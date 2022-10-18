Vikes field hockey, rugby players awarded as playoffs near

Player of the week nods help keep UVic near the top of the standings

University of Victoria rugby player Summer Blackmore intercepts a UBC punt before running it into the endzone on Oct. 15. (Courtesy of the Courtesy of UVic/APShutter.com)

A pair of University of Victoria athletes earned Canada West player of the week nods over the weekend as the local teams prepare for playoffs.

The Canada West conference named Vikes field hockey’s Choe Langkammer as its player of the week. Langkammer earned her second career player of the week honours after she scored five times in the two-game series, making her tied with teammate Nora Struchtrup for a conference-topping eight goals on the year.

Victoria remains undefeated after 8-0 and 7-0 wins over the University of Calgary on Oct. 15 and 16.

The Vikes field hockey team sits atop the Canada West standings, but first place will still be up for grabs during the final weekend of play. Victoria closes the regular season in Vancouver against the University of British Columbia on Oct. 22 and 23.

UVic goes into its final matchup before playoffs with a plus-34 goal differential while UBC, the next highest, has only scored a total of nine times this season. The Vikes also hold the number two spot in the U SPORTS national rankings.

Also picking up a player of the week distinction was Summer Blackmore of the Vikes women’s rugby team. It was the second time in her career she received the accolade and Blackmore is the second Vikes player to be named player of the week this season, following Kira Peary.

The Vikes rugby team was matched up against UBC in their regular season finale on Oct. 15. Already with one try, Blackmore intercepted a punt attempt and took the ball into the end zone with just seconds left in the game. The last-minute score helped erase a 19-point deficit, with the final score ending in a 31-31 tie.

Only UBC sits ahead of the UVic rugby squad in the western conference. The team begins its Canada West playoffs on Oct. 20 against the University of Calgary in Edmonton.

READ: Vikes field hockey’s Struchtrup earns top Canadian player of the week nod

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

University of Victoria