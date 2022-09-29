The University of Victoria’s Nora Struchtrup was named the U SPORTS field hockey player of the week after the season’s second weekend of play. (Courtesy of UVic)

The University of Victoria’s Nora Struchtrup was named the U SPORTS field hockey player of the week after the season’s second weekend of play. (Courtesy of UVic)

Vikes field hockey’s Struchtrup earns top Canadian player of the week nod

Second-year player sees strong September performances

A University of Victoria field hockey player stood out among athletes nationwide through the first month of the season.

Nora Struchtrup has been named the U SPORTS player for the week, adding the title to the two Canada West player of the week honours the second-year has received through just two weekends of play.

Struchtrup recorded her fifth and sixth goals of the season during two matches against the University of British Columbia on Sept. 24 and 25, matching her 2021 season goal total.

The Vikes field hockey team sits at the top of the Canada West standings halfway through the regular season. The Vikes will welcome the University of Calgary at the home for two games on Oct. 15 and 16.

Over on the rugby pitch, Kira Peary of the UVic women’s team earned the Canada West player of the week distinction. Peary tallied 14 points from one try, three converts and one penalty goal in the Vikes’ big 53-5 win over the University of Lethbridge on Sept. 22. She’s now scored a team-high 22 points this season.

The rugby team will be back in action when it hosts the University of Alberta on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. at Uvic’s Wallace Field.

