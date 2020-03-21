UBC Men’s Varsity 8 takes a lead on UVic as they race down the Gorge Waterway towards Victoria’s Inner Harbour during the Brown Cup race. This year’s event has been cancelled. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vikes forced to cancel marquee events including Brown Cup regatta, Keg Cup

Cancellations take out Vikes spring sports events

In addition to cancelling all face-to-face classes this week, the University of Victoria’s athletics arm has confirmed the cancellation of its string of marquee spring events.

As of Monday, UVic and the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities shut its doors for the foreseeable future in an attempt to contain the novel coronavirus.

Not happening are the Keg Spring Cup soccer tournament, set for March 21-22, and Brown Cup rowing regatta in which the Vikes and UBC Thunderbirds race on the Gorge Waterway March 28.

The two rivalries with UBC are among the biggest annual competitions for any Vikes athlete.

The university has also cancelled the annual Celebration of Champions Banquet (April 1) at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Along with handing out the yearly athletic awards, Vikes alum Christina Proteau and Trish Wellmann-Fougner would have been inducted into the UVic Sports Hall of Fame.

READ ALSO: Vikes women bring play-in to CARSA

The Graduating Athletes Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates varsity athletes who have spent at least three years at UVic and any graduating athletes with the Vikes.

Last week’s closure of the B.C. Premier Rugby League put an early end to the Vikes men’s 15s rugby season.

The Vikes women’s rugby team had already ended the season on a high note two weeks earlier when they won the Canada West 7s competition.

The early closure also ends the men’s and women’s golf season.

For information about other future events, programs and activities, please visit to our website and the UVic COVID-19 website for updates.

READ MORE: Daycares to remain open for now but COVID-19 could change that, premier says

reporter@oakbaynews.com

CoronavirusUVic Vikes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Just Posted

Greater Victoria business owner pays for lunches, blankets at Our Place in dire times

Shell operator Sweetpal Chauhan hopes to inspire others to help amidst COVID-19 worries

Retail expert warns of serious consequences for Sidney because of COVID-19

Richard Talbot predicts that downtown Sidney will resemble a ‘hockey player’s mouth’

Vikes forced to cancel marquee events including Brown Cup regatta, Keg Cup

Cancellations take out Vikes spring sports events

VicPD seeks high-risk missing 75-year-old man

Barry Doyle suffers a medical condition and walked away from his residence in James Bay

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Vernon mom with presumptive COVID-19 case shares inside look into self-quarantining

‘At this point, just stay home,’ urges parent as family is in full quarantine

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Canadian coronavirus evening update: Nearly 1,100 cases, 13 deaths

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

World COVID-19 evening update update March 20: Wuhan reports no new cases, Canadian cruise ship passenger dies

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Car crashes into Vancouver Island travel agency building

Staff shaken but police in Parksville report no injuries in the mishap

‘For Sandra’s sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won’t kill you.’

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

‘I bawled, it was heartbreaking’: Parksville homeless shelter forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns

Reverend at St. Anne’s Church pleads for government’s assistance, facility doesn’t pass health standard

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Most Read