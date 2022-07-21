Westshore Motorsports Park is set to host Super Late Model racing action this weekend. (CBRE Victoria)

Western 150 action returns to Westshore Motorsports Park

Weekend events feature NASCAR legend Hershel McGriff and his son

For the first time in nearly two decades, Super Late Model racing returns to Westshore Motorsports Park with a special guest.

Racing action kicks off Friday (July 22) with qualifying races for the Arbutus RV Western 150 and competition races for the Seawings Express Stick Cars, with the action continuing on Saturday.

Last held in 2004 at the speedway, this year’s Western 150 is set to feature Hershel McGriff Jr., son of NASCAR hall of fame inductee Hershel McGriff Sr., who will serve as grand marshal for the race.

Among the racers joining McGriff Jr. in Western 150 action are Vancouver Island regulars Brandon Carlson, Darrell Midgley, Mike Haslam, Geoff Robinson, and David Smith, as well as Mainland competitors Dave Hemrich, and Wes Made.

