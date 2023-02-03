Western Canadian Championships underway at Kimberley Nordic Club

The Western Canadian Championships, the biggest event the Kimberley Nordic Club has ever hosted, officially got underway on Friday, Feb. 3. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Nordic Club athlete Michael Brewster finishes his five kilometre skate ski. Paul Rodgers photo.
A young spectator looks on at the Western Canadian Championships at Kimberley Nordic Club. Paul Rodgers photo.
The Western Canadian Championships are officially underway at the Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC), with over 400 registered athletes competing in the biggest event the Club has ever hosted.

“It’s awesome, we have such a great team of volunteers that they’ve made it just so easy for us and everything’s gone smoothly so far, we’ve got perfect weather,” said KNC general manager Daniel Childress. “It’s awesome to see everyone up here and have such great community engagement.”

The KNC was bustling with activity, with 402 racers registered in the event, plus coaches, support teams, spectators and media.

Athletes have come from clubs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and all over B.C.

Friday began at 10 a.m. with 111 racers in five divisions starting a five kilometre skate ski. Various other divisions began continuously after.

Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. with 350 racers all starting at once in the Sprint Qualifier and the day will also feature U10 Boys and Girls obstacle course, knockout heats and Ladder Kings Court.

Sunday’s action starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until around 2 with a medal ceremony to follow.

Half of KNC’s trails are still open for recreational use throughout the weekend.

“If you go up the hill towards the blue fence, it’s called the Wax Testing Hill, so if they just climb up that hill that will take them into the recreational trail network,” Childress explained. “They’re welcome to use the facilities as they usually would.”

There is a shuttle bus service that picks people up from the Trickle Creek Golf Course parking lot that can take recreational skiers to and from KNC.


Pop-up banner image