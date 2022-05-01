Western Canadian gymnastics gold comes to Greater Victoria athletes

Trio of gymnasts from Saanich club shine in Winnipeg, help Team B.C. win gold

Jayah Niedoba, Paige Hall and Elly Martin from Inspire Sports Victoria celebrate their individual and team victories at the Western Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Winnipeg in late April. (Photo courtesy of Darcie Niedoba)

Inspire Sports Victoria gymnastics in Saanich added some hardware to its collection last month, as three of its members brought home medals from the 2022 Western Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Winnipeg.

Leading the charge for the Inspire group on Team B.C. was Langford’s Jayah Niedoba, who posted scores over 9.0 in all four events and captured the 13-under all-around title.

Her score of 9.50 out of 10 gave her top spot in floor exercise, and she added a second-place finish on vault (9.225), a fourth in uneven bars (9.050) and sixth in beam (9.175) to post a winning total of 36.950.

Niedoba wasn’t alone in posting top scores amongst her clubmates, as Elly Martin from Brentwood Bay tied for first on the floor at 9.50 and wound up second all-around with a 36.625 total. She also tied for sixth on beam (9.175), was seventh on vault (8.975) and eighth on uneven bars (8.975).

Fellow Inspire athlete Paige Hall of Saanich shared in the medal haul, posting the U-13 division’s top mark in any event, 9.525, to win the uneven bars gold as well as her gold as a member of the first-place Team B.C.

Prior to competing in Winnipeg from April 21 to 23, the trio qualified for Team B.C. at the Twisters Invitational in Chilliwack in March, having finished among the top five ranked gymnasts in their age class.

ALSO READ: World Cup qualifier coming to inaugural Langford Bikefest this summer

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gymnasticsSaanichWest Shore